Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Up 11.1%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s stock price shot up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.32 and last traded at $129.85. 340,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 277,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.85.

Several research firms have commented on RETA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.44 and its 200 day moving average is $121.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 205,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after acquiring an additional 200,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $24,820,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 223,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 170,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

