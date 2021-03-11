Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BAE Systems (BAESY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS: BAESY) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2021 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/2/2021 – BAE Systems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/2/2021 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/1/2021 – BAE Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

2/11/2021 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/10/2021 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/19/2021 – BAE Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BAESY stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Get BAE Systems plc alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in BAE Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,683 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.