Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Electricité de France (ECIFY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Electricité de France (OTCMKTS: ECIFY):

2/25/2021 – Electricité de France had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2021 – Electricité de France was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/19/2021 – Electricité de France was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

2/18/2021 – Electricité de France was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Electricité de France was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/4/2021 – Electricité de France was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Electricité de France was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/28/2021 – Electricité de France was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Electricité de France was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

1/20/2021 – Electricité de France was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/19/2021 – Electricité de France was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Electricité de France was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – Electricité de France was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Electricité de France was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

ECIFY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.30. 43,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,719. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

