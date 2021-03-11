Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allison Transmission (ALSN)

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/9/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $45.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – Allison Transmission was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 1/25/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Allison Transmission is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Allison Transmission was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.
Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.63. 13,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,478,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
