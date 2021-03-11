Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allison Transmission (ALSN)

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $45.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Allison Transmission was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/25/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Allison Transmission is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Allison Transmission was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.63. 13,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,478,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

