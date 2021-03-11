Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (CAE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE: CAE) recently:
- 3/3/2021 – CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$42.00.
- 3/3/2021 – CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$45.00.
- 3/2/2021 – CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$34.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$42.00.
- 2/17/2021 – CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$35.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.93 billion and a PE ratio of 900.51. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.26 and a 52 week high of C$39.44.
CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
