Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (CAE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE: CAE) recently:

3/3/2021 – CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$42.00.

3/3/2021 – CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$45.00.

3/2/2021 – CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$34.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$42.00.

2/17/2021 – CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$35.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.93 billion and a PE ratio of 900.51. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.26 and a 52 week high of C$39.44.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

