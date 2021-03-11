Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE: SNC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.50 to C$33.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

3/10/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$39.00.

3/8/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$28.00.

3/5/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$41.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$42.00.

1/14/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$26.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of -8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$27.80.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

