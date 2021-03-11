Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE: TIXT) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:TIXT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.19. 108,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,047. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

