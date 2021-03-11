Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sandvik (SDVKY)

Sandvik (OTCMKTS: SDVKY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2021 – Sandvik was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

3/9/2021 – Sandvik was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

3/4/2021 – Sandvik was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2021 – Sandvik was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

3/2/2021 – Sandvik was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

2/26/2021 – Sandvik was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2021 – Sandvik was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/26/2021 – Sandvik was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

1/26/2021 – Sandvik had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

1/25/2021 – Sandvik had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/22/2021 – Sandvik had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/22/2021 – Sandvik had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/19/2021 – Sandvik was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/19/2021 – Sandvik was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2021 – Sandvik had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2021 – Sandvik had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.90. 64,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,186. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sandvik by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandvik by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik during the 4th quarter worth about $20,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

