Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Simon Property Group (SPG)

3/5/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Simon Property Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Simon Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

2/9/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $97.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $99.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Simon Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Simon Property have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Late last December, this retail REIT completed the acquisition of Taubman Centers, purchasing all of the latter’s common stock for $43 per share in cash. The total consideration for the buyout was $3.4 billion, including redemption of preferred shares. The move helped add a number of premier retail assets to the company’s portfolio. Amid the retail apocalypse, adoption of an omni-channel strategy and its successful tie-ups with premium retailers are saving grace for Simon Property. Strategic buyouts, and solid balance-sheet strength will help it sail through the current turbulence. However, store closures and tenant bankruptcy, in addition to low footfall at properties amid the pandemic and higher e-commerce adoption are likely to remain concerns.”

NYSE:SPG opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average is $82.55. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $121.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

