Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Extra Space Storage (EXR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) recently:

3/8/2021 – Extra Space Storage was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $122.00.

3/5/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $125.00 to $137.00.

3/2/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Extra Space Storage was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $122.00.

2/24/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Extra Space Storage was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Extra Space Storage was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Extra Space Storage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Extra Space Storage's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Also, the recent trends in estimate revisions for 2020 and 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicate a favorable outlook for the company. The company is one of the top operators of self-storage spaces in the country with solid presence in key cities. The company focuses on expansion through accretive acquisitions and third-party management platform. Additionally, Extra Space Storage has a healthy balance-sheet position and is making investments through other channels in the storage sector, including preferred equity investments and bridge loan program. However, a development boom of self-storage units in many markets, a likely rise in vacate volumes with the abatement of the pandemic are likely to curb its pricing power and turn on discounting.”

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

