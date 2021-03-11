Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (BNS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE: BNS) recently:

3/3/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$75.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$71.00 to C$75.00.

3/2/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$83.00.

3/2/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$71.70 to C$79.30. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Canadian Banks (TSX: RY / TD / BNS / BMO / CM) Q1-2021 Beat Forecasts / TD and BMO Have the Highest Expected Return” and dated March 2, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com. BMO and TD are FRC Top Picks



“

2/25/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$79.00 to C$80.00.

2/25/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$70.50 to C$77.00.

2/24/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$70.00.

2/24/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

2/24/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$83.00.

2/19/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$66.50 to C$70.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) stock opened at C$79.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.74. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$46.38 and a 1-year high of C$79.42. The stock has a market cap of C$95.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNSTO) alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNSTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNSTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.