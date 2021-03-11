Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anglo American (NGLOY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY) recently:

3/5/2021 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/5/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/26/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/25/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/8/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/5/2021 – Anglo American is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/14/2021 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/13/2021 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,304. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

