Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crescent Point Energy (TSE: CPG):

2/25/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$6.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.65.

2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was given a new C$5.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$5.25.

2/18/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$4.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$4.25.

1/11/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.85 to C$3.65.

TSE:CPG opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.82. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1.21. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$5.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.37%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

