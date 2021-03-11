Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crescent Point Energy (TSE: CPG):
- 2/25/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.
- 2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$6.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.65.
- 2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was given a new C$5.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$5.25.
- 2/18/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$4.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$4.25.
- 1/11/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.85 to C$3.65.
TSE:CPG opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.82. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1.21. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$5.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.37%.
See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.