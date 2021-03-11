Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2021 – Travere Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

3/3/2021 – Travere Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

3/2/2021 – Travere Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

3/2/2021 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $43.00.

3/1/2021 – Travere Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

2/27/2021 – Travere Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

2/10/2021 – Travere Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

2/3/2021 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Travere Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

2/3/2021 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Travere Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

TVTX traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $91,789.25. Insiders sold a total of 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

