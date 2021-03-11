Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aflac (AFL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aflac (NYSE: AFL):

3/3/2021 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $48.00.

2/5/2021 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Aflac was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $51.82.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,843.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,953. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

