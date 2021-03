Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Glencore (GLNCY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS: GLNCY) recently:

3/5/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/4/2021 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2021 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/22/2021 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/22/2021 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

2/19/2021 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Glencore had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/17/2021 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/11/2021 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/10/2021 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Glencore had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/4/2021 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/4/2021 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/29/2021 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/14/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/14/2021 – Glencore had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2021 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/13/2021 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2021 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. Glencore plc has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

