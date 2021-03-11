Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grifols (GRFS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ: GRFS) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2021 – Grifols had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/8/2021 – Grifols was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

3/2/2021 – Grifols had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/2/2021 – Grifols had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/19/2021 – Grifols was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/12/2021 – Grifols had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/3/2021 – Grifols was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Grifols was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/22/2021 – Grifols had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/21/2021 – Grifols was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Grifols had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/20/2021 – Grifols was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – Grifols had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/12/2021 – Grifols was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GRFS opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 102.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

