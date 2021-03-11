Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS: HENKY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "HENKEL KGAA ADR's principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. "

3/10/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/8/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/5/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Nord/LB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/11/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/26/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/14/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.90. 50,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,299. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

