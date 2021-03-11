Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS: SNCAF) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $34.50 to $33.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $42.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.