Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 393.3% from the February 11th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCHG. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,076,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,274,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000.

Recharge Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Recharge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

