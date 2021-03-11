Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Eléctrica Corporación has an average rating of “Hold”.

RDEIY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. 106,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,524. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

