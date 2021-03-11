Red Eléctrica Corporación’s (RDEIY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDEIY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,524. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

