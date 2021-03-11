Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,677 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 348.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,404,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after acquiring an additional 480,382 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $5,684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after acquiring an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

