Redd Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,575.58 or 0.99554781 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00034681 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012483 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00104745 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000911 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008276 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.