Redd Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,866.57 or 1.00078682 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00033634 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00103886 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001005 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

