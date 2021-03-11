Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:REDFY opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Rediff.com India has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

About Rediff.com India

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company delivers news and information, enterprise email services, online shopping marketplace, and internet-based local TV advertising platform. Its websites provides sports and cricket; life style and movies; content on news, business, and finance; search facilities; and e-mail and shopping related channels.

