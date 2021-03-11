Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:REDFY opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Rediff.com India has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.
About Rediff.com India
