Redrow (LON:RDW) Sets New 12-Month High at $629.00

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 629 ($8.22) and last traded at GBX 623.50 ($8.15), with a volume of 63410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 618 ($8.07).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 666 ($8.70) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 618.45 ($8.08).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 554.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 505.17. The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

