Refereum (RFR) Trading 49.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $33.68 million and $2,094.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00703416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00027408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

Refereum Token Trading



