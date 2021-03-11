Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,084 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 29,277 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

REG stock opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.86, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $59.73.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

