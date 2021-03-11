RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 475.8% from the February 11th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.82.
About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals
