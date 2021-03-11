Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America makes up approximately 0.7% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,822,000 after purchasing an additional 787,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,396,000 after buying an additional 496,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after buying an additional 369,373 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,816,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 248,138 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,088. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $130.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average is $109.59.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

