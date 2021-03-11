Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Short Interest Up 414.5% in February

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 751,100 shares, a growth of 414.5% from the February 11th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,233,000. White Square Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000.

Reinvent Technology Partners stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00.

Reinvent Technology Partners focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

