Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RLXXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS RLXXF opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Relx has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

