RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.14.

RNR stock opened at $161.43 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $201.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

