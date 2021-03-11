renBTC Price Hits $56,503.24 on Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $732.66 million and approximately $65.24 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, renBTC has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $56,503.24 or 0.99639060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00512287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00054683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00071842 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.28 or 0.00563017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00073934 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 12,967 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

