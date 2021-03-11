Render Token Price Tops $0.39 (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 36.8% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $55.07 million and $266,341.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00052465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.69 or 0.00704343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00036920 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 506,824,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,906,247 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

Render Token Token Trading

