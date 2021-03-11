ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Gap Up to $13.79

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $15.45. ReneSola shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 35,162 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOL. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

