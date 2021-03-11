Renold (LON:RNO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.65

Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.65 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 20.40 ($0.27). Renold shares last traded at GBX 19.80 ($0.26), with a volume of 197,843 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.65. The company has a market cap of £44.63 million and a PE ratio of 14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Renold Company Profile (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

