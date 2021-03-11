Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) CFO Maureen B. Short Sells 14,922 Shares

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Maureen B. Short also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of Rent-A-Center stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50.

Rent-A-Center stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.97. 629,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,113. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCII has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

