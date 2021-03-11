Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RTOKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.