Rentokil Initial’s (RTOKY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,300. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

