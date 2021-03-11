Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of RPAY opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repay will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $974,900. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Repay by 63.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,245,000 after acquiring an additional 164,323 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 195,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Repay by 58.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

