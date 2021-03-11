Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.
Shares of RPAY opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36.
In other Repay news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $974,900. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Repay by 63.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,245,000 after acquiring an additional 164,323 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 195,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Repay by 58.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.
