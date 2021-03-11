Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Up 5.4%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $34.15. Approximately 320,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 361,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

The company has a current ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 927,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,701,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $8,808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,779 shares of company stock worth $23,791,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

