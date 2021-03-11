REPO Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. REPO has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $257,876.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REPO has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One REPO token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00512287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00054683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00071842 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.28 or 0.00563017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00073934 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

