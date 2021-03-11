Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU) Short Interest Update

Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the February 11th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RESCU remained flat at $$0.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. Rescap Liquidating Trust has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.40.
About Rescap Liquidating Trust
