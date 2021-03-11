Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU) Short Interest Update

Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the February 11th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RESCU remained flat at $$0.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. Rescap Liquidating Trust has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

About Rescap Liquidating Trust

Rescap Liquidating Trust engages in liquidating and distributing assets of the debtors in the ResCap bankruptcy case. The company, through its agents, wind downs the affairs of and dissolve the debtors and their subsidiaries, including the non-debtor subsidiaries. Rescap Liquidating Trust was founded in 2013 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

