Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Talis Biomedical Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Talis Biomedical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Talis Biomedical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TLIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Talis Biomedical has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

In other Talis Biomedical news, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Popovits purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $128,000 over the last ninety days.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.