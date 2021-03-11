Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on YRI. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.11 and a 12 month high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$595,405.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,248,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,523,365.20. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$34,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,327.58. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,902 shares of company stock valued at $671,610.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.