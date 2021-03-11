Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 11th (ABSSF, ARESF, ATQT, ATUSF, BMBL, BMW, CLDR, CLR, COG, COP)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 11th:

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $29.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $12.00 to $11.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ATTRAQT Group (LON:ATQT) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.78). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $16.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $25.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $127.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03). They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 410 ($5.36). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $103.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its target price increased by Truist from $155.00 to $165.00.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $48.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $13.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was given a $15.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gresham House (LON:GHE) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 839 ($10.96) to GBX 959 ($12.53). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $117.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $5.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $82.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $47.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €129.20 ($152.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29). Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IWG (LON:IWG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £129.78 ($169.56) to £119.44 ($156.05). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €124.00 ($145.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target increased by Truist from $48.00 to $55.00.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €49.00 ($57.65) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target increased by Truist from $105.00 to $120.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price raised by Truist from $105.00 to $115.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $81.00 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $17.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $160.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $371.00 to $341.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 641 ($8.37) to GBX 704 ($9.20). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €141.00 ($165.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €143.00 ($168.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $46.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £103 ($134.57) to £106 ($138.49). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $41.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $50.00.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $19.00.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $33.00.

