Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Delivery Hero (DHER)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Delivery Hero (ETR: DHER) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €147.00 ($172.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero stock opened at €103.85 ($122.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58. Delivery Hero SE has a 1 year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €108.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

