Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SEGRO (SEGXF)

SEGRO (OTCMKTS: SEGXF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2021 – SEGRO had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/24/2021 – SEGRO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/22/2021 – SEGRO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/19/2021 – SEGRO was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2021 – SEGRO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

2/9/2021 – SEGRO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

2/6/2021 – SEGRO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

2/2/2021 – SEGRO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/28/2021 – SEGRO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

1/27/2021 – SEGRO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

1/21/2021 – SEGRO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

1/20/2021 – SEGRO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

1/15/2021 – SEGRO had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SEGXF remained flat at $$12.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 45 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,919. SEGRO Plc has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

